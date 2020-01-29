Batting woes consign Aussies to early Cup exit

AUSTRALIA'S Under-19 Cricket World Cup campaign has come to a crashing halt with India cruising to a 74-run victory in Potchefstroom.

The three-time winners restricted the defending champions to 9-233 after winning the toss and electing to field.

However, they never recovered after slumping to 4-17, with in-form opener Jake Fraser-McGurk run out for a diamond duck, as Australia were bowled out for 173 in 43.3 overs.

Right-arm quick Kartik Tyagi did most of the early damage, finishing with figures of 4-24 and taking two wickets in the first over as Australia slumped to 3-4 inside the first six balls.

Opener Sam Fanning batted well for his 75 and put on 81 for the sixth wicket with Liam Scott - who was batting as a concussion substitute following Corey Kelly's injury while fielding.

However, the pair along with Patrick Rowe (21) were the only players to reach double figures.

The Aussies made early inroads with the ball to have India at 2-44 in the 13th over after dismissing opening batsman Divyansh Saxena for 14 and Tilak Varma for two.

The holders slumped to 3-54 when Priyam Garg was bowled for five, before opener Yashasvi Jaiswal revived the innings and took the total to 102 until he was bowled by Tanveer Sangha for 62 at the start of the 26th over.

From 6-144, Atharva Ankolekar (55no off 54 balls) and the dangerous Ravi Bishnoi (30 off 31) batted out 10 overs in a 61-run partnership, taking India beyond 200.

Bishnoi was run out in the 48th over by Sam Fanning.

Todd Murphy (2-40) impressed with two wickets, removing Varma and Dhruv Chand Jurel (15).

Corey Kelly (2-45) also took two scalps, Saxena and Siddhesh Veer (25), while Connor Sully (1-56) and Matthew Willans (1-45) snared one wicket apiece at JB Marks Oval.