Battle for the north won’t be dampened

GREAT START: The Proserpine Whitsunday Raiders are looking good after a 21-5 win over the Mackay City redmen. Pictured is Ben Young in his first year with the Raiders. Picture: Lovesit Photography

GREAT START: The Proserpine Whitsunday Raiders are looking good after a 21-5 win over the Mackay City redmen. Pictured is Ben Young in his first year with the Raiders. Picture: Lovesit Photography

WET weather may dampen the chances for a battle in the north, but there is no stopping the enthusiasm for the Proserpine Whitsunday Raiders.

The Raiders secured a round one win last weekend over Mackay City Redmen, proving themselves with a 21-5 win.

Coach Andre Houston said good consistent football was the key to success, but with trying weather conditions and “both sides putting shots on each other”, fatigue was an issue in the second half.

“There was solid contact from both sides… the (Redmen) side is a lot bigger than our guys,” he said.

“But we weathered the storm and gave back what we were given and secured the win.”

Houston said the early-season scoreline wasn’t indicative of the results he expected moving forward, claiming this season looked to be one of “the tightest yet”.

“The teams you see in round one are not the same at the end of the season. Everyone finds their place in the squad and you’ll see some big changes. It’s exciting to watch,” he said.

Heavy rainfall may stop tomorrow’s battle of the north, against the Bowen Mudcrabs, but it’s a game two years in the making Houstom hoped would go ahead.

“I’ve spoken to Tom Andison, the coach at the Muddies, and hopefully there’s a chance of the game being played in Bowen,” he said.

“We’re both itching to play this game, the Friday night stoush has been a tradition for the regional clash and it’ll be a good match.

“The Muddies looked good over the weekend and I think, similar to us, their process will see them through to the end of the season and it’ll be very tight between everyone.

“They’ve got strong players this year and if the numbers stay consistent, they’ll be a force.

“There’s an air of friendship between us being the regional teams in the league. There’s always a beer shared after the game. It’s a good atmosphere.”