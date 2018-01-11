Menu
Battle of book lists

SCHOOL SUPPLIES: Renae Gardiner and Wendy Rossow packing orders at News Whitsunday.
tamera francis
by

SHOPPING for school books and stationery can be an expensive and difficult task, but local businesses in the Whitsundays are making it easier for parents this new year.

If your school is yet to switch over to a resource scheme where the stress of finding particular books and stationery is taken away, use it as an opportunity to get the kids out of the house and support the local economy at the same time.

Local businesses owners are urging parents that before you order everything online from a corporation that doesn't have a store in town, first head on in to your local newsagent or department store.

News Whitsunday owner Marc Turner has operated his business at Whitsunday Plaza for 10 years, after initially starting out to provide opportunities for young people entering the workforce.

When you purchase your books in-store from businesses that employ locals you are ultimately supporting the local economy.

News Whitsunday offer an online service that makes it easy for parents to place an order which can later be picked up and paid for in store.

"We go above and beyond to carry the stock that will meet your requirements and have all of the local schools lists from Cannonvale to Bowen,” Mr Turner said.

He said customers repeatedly use them as we make the process as easy and convenient, but acknowledges that his business can't offer the same discounts as some competitors.

"The support of the local schools is essential, we do our best to compete with the big guys and offer competitive prices on the majority of stock.”

So if you are yet to brave the back to school rush, be sure to head down to Whitsunday Plaza, between Big W and News Whitsunday you'll complete your back to school check-list.

Topics:  cannonvale local business school

Whitsunday Times

