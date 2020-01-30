Battle of the North: NRL hopefuls to wow Bowen

QRL U20's Hastings Deering Colts; Townsville Blackhawks Vs Mackay Cutters at Jack Manski Oval. Cutters' Will Lansbury. The two teams will be playing in Bowen on February 15. Picture: Alix Sweeney

SOME of the strongest players in the north are set to hit the field in Bowen next month, as trial games begin for the 2020 season.

The first trial game for the Townsville Blackhawks will be played on February 15 at Bowen Seagulls Junior Rugby League Club as they take on the Mackay Cutters.

Bowen has long been a favourite stop off point for the Blackhawks, who hosted a successful Junior Clinic here in July last year.

Football operations manager for the Blackhawks, Adrian Thomson, said playing matches in Bowen was a great opportunity for both the Cutters and the Blackhawks to support the Bowen community and the Bowen Seagulls Junior Rugby League Club.

“It’s a midway point between Townsville and Mackay. There’s a fair tie for us and the Cutters to Bowen. We’ve always been well supported when we go down there,” he said.

Thomson said the Bowen Seagulls Junior Rugby League Club had a fantastic progress committee.

Sunshine Coast Falcons against the Townsville Blackhawks rugby league match at the Sunshine Coast Stadium. Bowen export and Townsville forward Temone Power breaks the line and looks for support.

“They’re very good people with the best intentions of rugby league at heart. We are happy we can support them as much as we can,” he said.

Over the years, the Blackhawks have welcomed many players whose origins were in Bowen. Current Blackhawks player Temone Power was born and bred in Bowen while quality players including North Queensland Cowboys Corey Jensen, his brother Joey Jensen and Jackson Dyne also hail from the region.

Thomson said the line up of players for the day was strong and it was an opportunity for the less experienced players to “show their wares” and secure a spot while giving regular players a good warm up for the season.

“We’re looking at some of the best players of the north playing on the day,” he said.

“Trials serve a purpose as a warm up but also as a trial for spots for some of the younger guys.”

The Blackhawks stopped in Bowen last July, hosting a junior clinic day, while no official date has been confirmed, Thomson said they were discussing hosting a similar juniors day prior to the trials.

There will be three games played on the trial day on February 15, with the Mal Meninga Cup Under 18s at 3pm, the Hastings Deering Colts under 20s at 4:30pm and the Intrust Super Cup at 6pm.