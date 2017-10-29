Battling out for the glory

RUBBING SHOULDERS WITH FAME: Tim Griffin was one of last year's Battle of the Bands winners.

RUBBING SHOULDERS WITH FAME: Tim Griffin was one of last year's Battle of the Bands winners. Andrew Pattinson/ VAMPP

THE 2017 Battle of the Bands final showdown is set to take centre stage at Magnums for the Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

Musicians between Adelaide and Cairns have been battling it out all year in their home towns for their chance to perform at the iconic Airlie festival.

Champions across 13 Australian regional towns have now scored their 'Passport to Airlie' and are getting pumped for the ultimate challenge which awaits them.

It will all come down to two days of performances, with the winner to be determined by a panel of three judges, who will decide the winner of the $1000 cash prize and a coveted spot on the 2018 festival line up.

Joint winners of last year's battle of the band competition know only too well what the glory of the title can bring.

Newcastle based alternative rock sensation, The Venom Lips is going strong and is now likened to bands such as Kingswood and Royal Blood.

The Venom Lips will take to the 74 band stage at the Airlie Festival of Music. Nerissa Lowe

Venom Lips are set to use the 2017 festival to debut their new EP.

Fellow festival star, Townsville based Tim Griffin said he couldn't wait to perform alongside some of the best acts in Australia among the 74 band line up.

"It's a great opportunity to perform in front of a large number of people and a good validation of where you're at in your career and how close you're getting to the top of your game,” he said.

Festival founder Gavin Butlin said the battle of the bands provided a unique opportunity for up and coming artists to rub shoulders with fame.

"Tim Griffin is now going to be on the same stage as Leo Sayer. He's gone from playing in small pub gigs around Townsville to that, which is just incredible,” he said.

"And it's the same for Venom Lips. Now they're going to be on the same stage as Shannon Noll, the Baby Animals, Sneaky Sound System and the Sex pistols - these legends that have sold millions and millions of records.”

Tim Griffins will dedicate his performance to the late Steve Andrew who died from cancer.

Steve Andrew was a former volunteer ambassador co-ordinator for the festival.

The 2017 Battle of the Bands winner will be announced on the main stage at 5pm on Sunday, November 12.

Passport to Airlie

WHAT: Festival of Music

WHERE: Airlie Beach

WHEN: November 10-12

COST: Three day pass $260, One day $130