Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Jack Daniel's Southern Schnitzel is coming to the Bavarian in Mackay next week.
The Jack Daniel's Southern Schnitzel is coming to the Bavarian in Mackay next week.
Food & Entertainment

Bavarian’s classic schnitzel twist no whiskey business

Tara Miko
28th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT’S the delicious pub stable that Mackay can’t get enough of, and now it’s getting a uniquely southern twist.

The Bavarian Mackay has revealed its signature schnitzel for November with diners to tuck into the special Jack Daniel’s Southern Schnitzel from next Tuesday.

It promises a new twist with a deep south US and Tennessee whiskey inspired take on the pub classic.

“This crisp beauty comprises of lightly spiced buttermilk and yoghurt brined chicken breast that is doused in a thick flour crumb that is laced with a blend of 10 spices,” the Bavarian teased.

“Deep fried until insanely crunchy and gloriously golden, it is accessorised with potato gems that are lightly dusted in chipotle chilli seasoning, creamy cabbage slaw, and generous dollops of Frank’s hot sauce and Jack Daniel’s BBQ sauce.”

More stories:

Mackay staff sacked by text as retailer collapses

Massive 4WD Supacentre, showroom opens in Mackay

What Mackay residents want to fall back in love with CBD

It comes after the final days of the Bavarian’s Oktoberfest celebrations that includes a line-up of seven German beers and a feasting menu.

The Oktoberfest specials are available until Saturday, October 31.

Book online here.

bavarian mackay chicken schnitzel whatson whatson mackay
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Developments could freeze as rentals reach historic lows

        Premium Content Developments could freeze as rentals reach historic lows

        Property Whitsunday rental vacancies have dipped below 1 per cent, putting the future of big projects at risk.

        • 28th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        13 major items set to be discussed at council meeting today

        Premium Content 13 major items set to be discussed at council meeting today

        Council News Approval for 192-bed camp, a long-awaited Bowen housing estate, ratepayers’ debt...

        • 28th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        Skyway project gets Premier’s tick of approval

        Premium Content Skyway project gets Premier’s tick of approval

        Politics The $55 million cable-car project would link the main street of Airlie Beach with a...

        Car rolls over man’s legs in Whitsundays

        Premium Content Car rolls over man’s legs in Whitsundays

        News The 62 year old has been taken to hospital but his injuries are not life...