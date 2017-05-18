Be a star in the Whitsundays

Federal Tourism Minister Steven Ciobo, State Tourism Minister Kate Jones, Tourism Whitsundays chairman Al Grundy, Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox, Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner, Cruise Whitsundays CEO Nick Hortle, BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday co-owner Naomi McKinnon, Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen, Carnival Australia executive chairwoman Ann Sherry AO, Ocean Rafting co-owner Peter Claxton, Charter Yachts Australia co-owner Annie Judd, Whitsunday Transit manager Ben Malady, Mantra Club Croc GM Luke Harley and Brigadeer Chris Field celebrating the fact that the Whitsundays is open for business.

EVER wanted to be a video star?

Now is your chance.

Whitsunday residents are invited to be a part of a regional community spirit video to be filmed in early June.

Whitsunday Regional Council is on the hunt for authentic local faces and personalities to be the faces of the video and to register their interest before the closing date of Thursday, May 25.

The video is a new initiative by council to foster community spirit in the wake of Cyclone Debbie and promote the Whitsunday region as the perfect place to live, work and invest.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said the strength and resilience of Whitsunday residents as well as the natural wonders of the region would be highlighted throughout the video.

"The whole point of this video is to visually celebrate our Whitsunday utopia, the tropical paradise which others envy but our residents call home," he said.

Cr Willcox said he encouraged anyone who was interested to visit the Your Say Whitsunday website.

The shoot will take place over several weeks in different parts of the region.

Visit www.yoursay.whitsundayrc.qld.gov.au or 4945 0200 to register and find out more.