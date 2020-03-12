‘Be alert, not alarmed’: Pest could cause crop loss

Fall armyworm (Spodoptera frugiperda) on a corn leaf. The invasive species has been found as south as Cairns and may be heading south to Proserpine.

AN INVASIVE exotic pest with the potential to destroy sugar cane crops has arrived in mainland Australia, but it’s a case of “be alert, not alarmed” for local growers.

The fall armyworm is an invasive moth native to the Americas, that feeds on hundreds of plant species. Since 2016, the moth has spread through 65 countries across Africa and Asia, with none able to effectively eradicate the pest.

The armyworm species was initially found in February near Cape York, but last week was confirmed to have spread further south to areas around Cairns.

Sugar Services Proserpine manager Frank Millar said growers in Proserpine were aware of the pest, and watching the situation closely.

However, he believed the pest could pick other crops before it chose sugarcane.

“Commercial sugar cane growers are aware of the fall armyworm, but at the moment it’s a case of watching and waiting to see how it develops,” he said.

“Armyworms aren’t a new concept at all, but the difference with this species is it indiscriminately goes for any crops.

“Sugar cane is a lot hardier than some other crops around the region – mature sugarcane leaves are quite hard and prickly, so if it has a choice between cane and sweet corn it’s likely to go for the corn.””

Mr Millar said the next step was waiting for pesticides to be officially registered to help with preventing the invasive insect.

Before a chemical is used on a farm, it must be registered for its specific use to prevent incorrect handling.

“It’s a fruit crop, so you can’t throw chemicals at it that might be in the sugarcane later on. You have to be particularly aware of what chemical you spray as well to reduce any harm to the environment,” Mr Millar said.

“Commercial operators are very aware of these requirements, so the next step is waiting to see which chemicals are approved for use with the fall armyworm.”

Agri-science Queensland Executive Director Wayne Hall said there was concern for the potential impact on Queensland’s “economically important” broad acre crops such as sugarcane as well as the fruit and vegetable industry, however it was a matter of “be alert, not alarmed”.

“The wide host range of the adult moth and its larvae means it could potentially cause production losses across a number of industries,” Mr Hall said.

“The Department has responded swiftly ramping up surveillance efforts in Queensland’s key food producing areas and keeping industry and the community informed on the situation.

“Producers should monitor crops for signs of unusual levels of caterpillar damage leading to defoliation of the crop and report suspected sightings to assist with early detection, and potential treatment.

“Another good practice producers should implement is good farm hygiene for weed control to remove hosts that could build populations.”