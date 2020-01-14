Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Street artist Pablo Conrad is persistent. Picture: Che Chorley.
Street artist Pablo Conrad is persistent. Picture: Che Chorley.
Politics

ScoMo portrait gets a paint job

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS, raphaella.saroukos@news.com.au
14th Jan 2020 9:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MURAL in the Darwin CBD of Scott Morrison on his Hawaiian holiday was painted over but the artist has a comeback.

Street artist Pablo Conrad created the expressive piece in Austin Ln last week.

"There's better things old mate can be doing currently that I don't think he's addressing," he said.

The mural was painted over between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning by the property owner, according to City of Darwin.

A mural of Prime Minister Scott Morrison in happier times. Picture: GLENN CAMPBELL
A mural of Prime Minister Scott Morrison in happier times. Picture: GLENN CAMPBELL

NT NEWS subscription deal - half price* for the first three months

Conrad was quick to respond and created a new piece on top of his covered one.

"I feel like the reaction is obviously making people feel uncomfortable, which in turn means that it worked," he said.

It is not the first street artwork of the Prime Minister to be covered.

IN OTHER NEWS

 

In Sydney a mural of Mr Morrison in a Hawaiian shirt and Santa hat, surrounded by fire, was covered days after it was completed by artist Scott Marsh.

Marsh raised more than $100,000 in merchandise to be donated to fire brigades around Australia.

More Stories

Show More
art bushfires mural scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drones, insect sensors: Bowen’s farming future

        premium_icon Drones, insect sensors: Bowen’s farming future

        News Japanese exchange helps shine a light on futuristic farming technologies from around the world.

        Two taken to Proserpine Hospital after vehicle rollover

        premium_icon Two taken to Proserpine Hospital after vehicle rollover

        News Paramedics were called to the scene last night.

        • 14th Jan 2020 8:50 AM
        Taking burgers after shift at BP lands worker in court

        premium_icon Taking burgers after shift at BP lands worker in court

        News Court hears how BP service station employee 'tickled the till'

        Councillor announces they won’t stand in 2020 election

        premium_icon Councillor announces they won’t stand in 2020 election

        Council News A Whitsunday councillor has decided to bow out of the March local government...