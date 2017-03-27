Be prepared for possible power blackouts

FALLEN: Residents should prepare for possible power blackouts in coming days.

AN AIRBOURNE tree branch fell on a high voltage power line in the Whitsundays causing some residents to lose power last night

Parts of Cannonvale, Cannonvalley, Gregory River, and Strathdickie were affected from 9pm last night, with Ergon Energy crews restoring power by 11.30pm.

Ergon Energy corporate communications manager John Fowler said people needed to prepare for the possibility of power outages with cyclonic conditions in coming days.

"When the winds from the cyclone pick up that will affect our network, tree branches can be blown into power lines and that can affect things," he said.

If power is lost, Ergon Energy prioritises community facilities such as hospitals, water infrastructure, shopping centres, small businesses then residents.

Residents are also warned the nbn network will not be able to work in the event of a power blackout, as outages could last longer than battery backup.

People should be prepared to be without internet and telephone services for some time.