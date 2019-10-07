BE PREPARED: ’Severe’ fire danger in parts of region

Queensland Rural Fire Service has been preparing for the dry weather this week.

Queensland Rural Fire Service has been preparing for the dry weather this week.

A HOT, dry front will push the fire danger rating in the Coalfields to severe on Tuesday in the worst fire conditions the region has seen in months.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned the next few days could be fraught with danger as temperatures climb across the state.

Temperatures in Clermont, Moranbah and Emerald will reach 39C tomorrow after a dry front moves across the southwest today.

The fire danger in those areas is listed as very high today, but tomorrow it will escalate to severe. In Mackay and the Whitsundays, there will be a high fire danger all week.

BOM senior forecaster Vince Rowlands said the conditions would mainly increase the fire danger in the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

“We will see a decrease after that,” he said. “Once that change pushes a bit further north during Wednesday and Thursday, (there will be) a significant drop in temperatures.”

Mr Rowlands said this would not be the last time conditions could be dangerous.

“We will start to see conditions heat up again as we move into next week,” he said.

“This is the first sort of really dry, hot system we've seen move through that area in a couple of months.”

Rural Fire Service area director Andrew Houley said there were three elements that factored into fire danger — fuel, weather on the day and the season.

He said because of the recent wet season, the Mackay and Isaac regions had grown a large body of grass, meaning there was plenty of fuel.

“Rockhampton and Glastone have total fire bans in place and they have had for the past six weeks,” he said. “But they didn’t get much of a wet season.”

Mr Houley said people needed to be prepared for Tuesday.

“They need to plan what they’re doing,” he said. “No cutting, grinding or slashing during the middle of the day.”

Clermont

Monday — 14-37C

Tuesday — 16-39C

Wednesday 19-36C

Moranbah

Monday — 14-37C

Tuesday — 14-39C

Wednesday 20-38C

Emerald

Monday — 17-38C

Tuesday — 20-39C

Wednesday 22-35C

Dysart

Monday — 13-37C

Tuesday — 16-39C

Wednesday 19-37C

Mackay

Monday — 14-29C

Tuesday — 14-31C

Wednesday 16-30C