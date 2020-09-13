Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Naked man at Jimmys Beach, Hawks Nest, charged with sex offence
Naked man at Jimmys Beach, Hawks Nest, charged with sex offence
Crime

‘Beach nudie runner’ hit with sex charge

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
13th Sep 2020 9:44 AM

A man has been hit with drug and public indecency charges after an alleged broad daylight nudie-run along a beach in NSW's Hunter Region.

Police were called to Jimmys Beach at Hawks Nest, north of Port Stephens, at 10.45am on Saturday, after receiving numerous complaints of a naked man walking along the beach.

It's alleged the 51-year-old Killara man approached beach goers while he was not wearing clothes and "committed acts of indecency" in front of them.

When police arrived they say they gave the man a blanket before he was arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station.
The man's belongings were located on the beach and following.

Police will allege they included LSD, MDMA and Viagra.
The man was charged with wilful and obscene exposure in public place, carry out sexual act with another without consent, two counts of possess prohibited drug, supply prohibited drug and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.
He was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Bail Court on Sunday.

Originally published as 'Beach nudie runner' hit with sex charge

More Stories

charge court crime editors picks nudie beach runner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shock revelation about shark nets

        Premium Content Shock revelation about shark nets

        News The Queensland government was set to introduce a major overhaul to the state’s shark control program before backing out at the last minute.

        Big plans for development on Bowen foreshore

        Premium Content Big plans for development on Bowen foreshore

        Council News The community will soon be able to have a say on the town’s master plan.

        GALLERY: Hundreds gear up for Mackay’s River2Reef Ride

        Premium Content GALLERY: Hundreds gear up for Mackay’s River2Reef Ride

        Local Faces Strong headwinds add extra element to 2020 River2Reef Ride through Mackay. SEE THE...

        On this day: What was making news on September 12, 1980

        Premium Content On this day: What was making news on September 12, 1980

        News Check out what our community was reading about in the Whitsunday Coast Guardian 40...