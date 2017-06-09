20°
News

Beach run gets set to showcase region

9th Jun 2017 4:00 PM
AMAZING: Steve Moneghetti at the start of the 10km section of the Great Whitehaven Beach Run last year.
AMAZING: Steve Moneghetti at the start of the 10km section of the Great Whitehaven Beach Run last year. Chris Lees

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

RUNNING: Putting a spotlight on Whitehaven Beach and the Whitsundays is one of the key goals for this year's Hamilton Island Great Whitehaven Beach Run.

Entries are up on last year and the event already has a record number of entries for its' Half Marathon and 10km events with the 5km event shaping up as a record field.

What has race director Steve Jackson most excited is the reach of the event.

"The numbers travelling to the region are incredibly exciting with over 20 runners each from Victoria and New South Wales whilst South East Queensland have over 30 runners alone. Along with runners from South Australia (6), Western Australia (7) and Northern Territory (3) we're hoping these people will be travelling home after a great event experience and speaking highly of the rejuvenation of the region,” he said.

The chance to run on one of the world's most iconic beaches is luring competitors from around the country and Jackson is urging locals to do the same.

"I think the temptation is, because it's on your doorstep, is to think that you can get out to Whitehaven at any time. But in our busy world, it quite often gets pushed to the back of our priority list. Hopefully the experience of the past few months has taught us to embrace the present and enjoy the beauty that surrounds us.”

Locals benefit, with entry including return ferry transfers from either Port of Airlie or Hamilton Island itself with Cruise Whitsundays.

Whitehaven Beach is just over 6km in length and runners will traverse the course on the hard packed sand of low tide.

Registrations are open for the 5km and 10km events, Half Marathon, the junior 500m dash or 1.5km event and the 3x 400m relays. Visit hamiltonisland.com.au.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Bus stop fix finished

Bus stop fix finished

A new Island Drive bus shelter has now completed.

Up to $30 million up for grabs for businesses

FINDING FUNDS: Lisa Mulvihill (Response Consulting), Abby Martin (North Queensland Maritime College), Sharon McNally (Cumberland Charter Yachts) and Deb Lewis (DL Consulting) at the jobs package information session at BIG4 on Thursday night.

Regional jobs and investment package available.

Tides aligning for this weekend

Dominic Crisafi from Melbourne with an ice giant trevally he caught and released last week at the reef with Sea Fever Sportfishing.

All your tips for this week in Whitsunday fishing.

Whitsunday airport gets $15 million for upgrade

Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt and Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox at the funding announcement at the Whitsunday Coast Airport.

State Government announces airport funding.

Local Partners

If NQ wants to be its own state, this is how

There is only one way North Queensland will ever become a separate state, according to a leading monarchist.

Infrastructure set to fire up in Funnel Bay

STEP AHEAD: Funnel Bay and surrounding areas are set for further development.

FUNNEL Bay is continuing to punch above its weight.

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Taylor Swift / Katy Perry feud just got a lot more dirty

JUST when we thought the long-running Taylor Swift / Katy Perry feud couldn’t get any pettier ...

Apple music revolution from iPod to HomePod with some Beats

An Apple executive introduces HomePod speakers at Apple Inc.s Worldwide Developers Conference.

HomePod, Solo 3 Wireless and AirPods build on iPod success

Phil Collins rushed to hospital after nasty fall

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending. The 65-year-old star is former fan of the legendary singer, but his perception of Sir Paul took a sharp downward turn following an encounter at the Party at the Palace event at Buckingham Palace in 2002, which marked the Golden Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Rocker has accident on midnight trip to the toilet.

Lorde brings Melodrama to Australia this November

Lorde announces her Melodrama Tour, to hit Australia in November 2017.

Kiwi star Lorde announces outdoor shows Downi Under

Director's DV gaffe leaves Project panel stunned

Director leaves The Project stunned.

Director of misogynist film makes horrifying gaffe about DV

The Mummy: Reviewers pan Tom Cruise's latest flick

Sofia Boutella appears in a scene from, "The Mummy."

Tom Cruise's latest movie is a giant flop, according to critics

MOVIE REVIEW: Claflin and Weisz play cat and mouse in intriguing My Cousin Rachel

Rachel Weisz in a scene from film My Cousin Rachel.

Nothing is what it seems in cleverly structured costume drama

Motivated Owners Are Selling

104/2 Eshelby Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 1 $198,500

This second floor two bedroom, one bathroom apartment has been renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, fully tiled throughout featuring soft neutral colours. The...

Out of town investor slashes price on near new home

49 Twin Creek Court, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 2 $439,000

The decision has been made to sell this near new 4 bedroom home and to make a faster sale, the owner has slashed over $10,000 of the price this week. This house...

Outstanding Views and an Affordable Entry Level

8/14 Hermitage Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Apartment 1 1 1 $185,500

This private, fully furnished, one bedroom apartment situated at the rear, with sparkling water and mountain views enjoyed from an undercover balcony is priced to...

UNDER OFFER - INDUSTRIAL WORKSHOPS - WITH TENANTS OR OWNER OCCUPY

5 and 7/6 William Murray Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Commercial * 2 x 77sqm light industrial workshops available in close proximity to ... UNDER OFFER

* 2 x 77sqm light industrial workshops available in close proximity to Shute Harbour Rd * Currently tenanted on a periodic basis, so offers the option of owner...

Price Reduced - Big apartment, stunning view, Low price!

1410/3 Hermitage Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 3 2 2 $549,000

This 3 bedroom dual key apartment has just been reduced in price and offers incredible value for money. The configuration of the property consists of two...

RENOVATE &amp; REAP

4 Blackmur Street, Marian 4753

House 1 1 2 Auction onsite...

- Attention all Builders, Home Renovators and First Home buyers - Transform this modern 345 m2 dance studio into a large house and reap the rewards - Great bones ...

A World Away from the Everyday - 2.5 acres of Natures Best

151 Gardiners Road, Habana 4740

House 3 1 6 Offers from...

- This lush 2.5-acre block is situated in a quiet valley in highly sort after Habana - Capitalising on impressive panoramic views is this immaculate 3-bedroom...

Stunning Water Views

403/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

House 3 2 1 $419,000

The Crown Apartments Mackay offers a Premium Riverfront address and stunning river and coastal views. Apartment 403 has a generous open plan layout and features...

Family Home in Great Location

17 Fernleigh Avenue, Andergrove 4740

House 3 1 1 Auction

Three bedrooms, one bathroom plus second toilet, single carport. Open plan lounge/dining/kitchen area. Air-conditioned living area. All bedrooms with built-ins and...

Escape to Total Privacy.....Top Shed!

85 Coleshill Drive, Alligator Creek 4740

Residential Land 0 0 $250,000

This picturesque 2.3 acre block is positioned high in Alligator Creek with stunning rural views in all directions. A knockout shed is already constructed with a...

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!