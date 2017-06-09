Beach run gets set to showcase region

AMAZING: Steve Moneghetti at the start of the 10km section of the Great Whitehaven Beach Run last year.

RUNNING: Putting a spotlight on Whitehaven Beach and the Whitsundays is one of the key goals for this year's Hamilton Island Great Whitehaven Beach Run.

Entries are up on last year and the event already has a record number of entries for its' Half Marathon and 10km events with the 5km event shaping up as a record field.

What has race director Steve Jackson most excited is the reach of the event.

"The numbers travelling to the region are incredibly exciting with over 20 runners each from Victoria and New South Wales whilst South East Queensland have over 30 runners alone. Along with runners from South Australia (6), Western Australia (7) and Northern Territory (3) we're hoping these people will be travelling home after a great event experience and speaking highly of the rejuvenation of the region,” he said.

The chance to run on one of the world's most iconic beaches is luring competitors from around the country and Jackson is urging locals to do the same.

"I think the temptation is, because it's on your doorstep, is to think that you can get out to Whitehaven at any time. But in our busy world, it quite often gets pushed to the back of our priority list. Hopefully the experience of the past few months has taught us to embrace the present and enjoy the beauty that surrounds us.”

Locals benefit, with entry including return ferry transfers from either Port of Airlie or Hamilton Island itself with Cruise Whitsundays.

Whitehaven Beach is just over 6km in length and runners will traverse the course on the hard packed sand of low tide.

Registrations are open for the 5km and 10km events, Half Marathon, the junior 500m dash or 1.5km event and the 3x 400m relays. Visit hamiltonisland.com.au.