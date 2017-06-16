Beach run officially sells out

BIG FIELD: The Great Whitehaven Beach Run has reported entries up more than 40% on last year.

RUNNING: In a major boost for the region, the Great Whitehaven Beach Run is officially a sell-out.

Despite the addition of larger charter boats, the 40% increase on registrations from last year has forced the organisers to close entries for the event.

"Obviously we'd like to share the experience with as many people as possible and we will certainly explore increasing capacity for future events, but we're also conscious of providing a great experience and looking after the stunning Whitehaven Beach,” event manager Brooke Evans said after being ecstatic with the result.

Entries have come from far and wide with runners coming from both overseas and more than 75 coming from interstate. It's an indication of the growth and reach of the Hamilton Island Endurance Series but also the appeal of the region for runners.

"There's countless running events around the country, so the drawcard of Whitehaven Beach, being able to run on one of the top ten beaches in the world, is obviously resonating with runners and families. It's really exciting to see the growth in this event and we look forward to welcoming all the competitors and spectators to this truly iconic running location,” Race director Steve Jackson said.

Picking a winner with so many unknown runners adds to the intrigue, with the field likely to throw up a few surprises on Sunday.

One such surprise may well come from Hamilton Island's Ashlea Achilles, who returns to running after a long hiatus. An elite junior, Achilles has found her love for the sport and will be a real threat in the 10km event. Young gun Elliarna Mitchell, from Bowen, will be favourite in the 5km after dominating the recent Mackay Marina Run, while Mackay's Shawn Claydon will look to go one better than his runner-up finish in last year's Half Marathon.