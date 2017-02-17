Beach works important step in returning to glory

ONE meeting was all it took for Outrigger Whitsunday representative Michelle Lynes to convince the council to fix the erosion at Shingley Beach.

Ms Lynes brought the issue to the council's attention out of concern for junior members carrying heavy canoes and walking over the grassy sanded area.

She said she and fellow paddlers Sam Johnson, Nicole Brown and Cassandra Ange were delighted with the outcome.

"All the work was done two days after I mentioned it and everything was finished before work started on Cannonvale Beach,” she said.

"Reducing the risk of liability to our members is so important.”

Cannonvale Beach. Jacob Wilson

Work also started on Monday to restore Cannonvale Beach to normal following significant damage from the wet season.

Division 2 Councillor Ron Petterson stressed that the money spent repairing the beach would not detract from the $205,000 rejuvenation funding allocated in the 2016-17 council budget.

"This was one of the first questions I asked, there is money aside in the budget to fix things like storm damage,” he said.

Cr Petterson said the work had begun as soon as practically possible.

"The fact that it has only taken four weeks from when we submitted for a permit to when we start work, I think that's great and really fast,” he said.

"It can't just be done the day after it's been washed away.”

The first step of the repair work involves clearing the sand from the storm water drain and using it to fix the affected area.

Frequent beach user Maz McDougall said she was happy to see the work proceed and looked forward to seeing it thrive.

"I'm glad all that money will be kept for the upgraded beach because I'm sure it won't be cheap.”

Cr Petterson said the work currently undertaken was the first step towards repair and beautification of Cannonvale Beach.

Upgrades can go ahead after the storm water drain is cleared.