Mooloolaba Beach is one of several Coast beaches that have closed due to the storms.
News

Beaches close due to wild weather

Ashley Carter
by
4th Dec 2018 2:23 PM

AS THE Sunshine Coast braces for a week of wet weather, several beaches have closed due to rough conditions.

The Coast is expected to receive up to 30mm of rain today, and 20mm tomorrow, as Tropical Cyclone Owen edges closer to the Queensland coast.

Surf Life Saving Queensland has warned the following beaches are closed until further notice:

- Alex Heads

- Buddina

- Bulcock Beach

- Coolum North

- Dicky Beach

- Discovery Beach

- Kings Beach

- Marcoola Beach

- Mooloolaba Beach

- Mooloolaba Spit

- Mudjimba Beach

- TwinWaters

Lifeguards are warning residents to stay off the beach and out of the water.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

