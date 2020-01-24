Beachgoers’ shock as huge shark spotted in popular river

FILE PHOTO: A massive shark was spotted entering the Noosa River on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A massive shark was spotted entering the Noosa River on Thursday.

BEACHGOERS got a shock yesterday afternoon after a huge shark was spotted entering the Noosa River mouth.

Video has emerged of the shark swimming close to the shoreline as residents watched in horror.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokesman said lifeguards had not been notified of the sighting.

Shark sighting, Noosa River: Video: Facbeook

The video has been shared more than 600 times on social media as residents express their shock at the sighting.

The shark sighting was the second on the Sunshine Coast this week, after Currimundi Beach was closed on Wednesday.