Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: A massive shark was spotted entering the Noosa River on Thursday.
FILE PHOTO: A massive shark was spotted entering the Noosa River on Thursday.
Offbeat

Beachgoers’ shock as huge shark spotted in popular river

Ashley Carter
24th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BEACHGOERS got a shock yesterday afternoon after a huge shark was spotted entering the Noosa River mouth.

Video has emerged of the shark swimming close to the shoreline as residents watched in horror.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokesman said lifeguards had not been notified of the sighting.

The video has been shared more than 600 times on social media as residents express their shock at the sighting.

The shark sighting was the second on the Sunshine Coast this week, after Currimundi Beach was closed on Wednesday.

editors picks noosa river shark sighting
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Trump snaps after watching ad

    Trump snaps after watching ad
    • 24th Jan 2020 12:50 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Temporary fix in works for Shute Harbour ramp closure

        premium_icon Temporary fix in works for Shute Harbour ramp closure

        News News comes after residents voiced their frustration over 18-month boat ramp shut off.

        • 24th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
        Meet the faces behind the Whitsundays' newest rescue group

        premium_icon Meet the faces behind the Whitsundays' newest rescue group

        Pets & Animals The organisation is hoping to tackle the source of rescue animals, while helping to...

        • 24th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
        More than $5500 worth of prizes to be drawn today

        premium_icon More than $5500 worth of prizes to be drawn today

        News There’s still time to buy a ticket for Proserpine’s mega raffle with all funds...

        Prossie-born muso voted best in the state

        premium_icon Prossie-born muso voted best in the state

        News Despite a long list of accolades that have taken him around the world, Linsday...