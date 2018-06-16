Shark washes up on Bondi Beach

A three-metre shark has washed up on Bondi Beach. Picture: Jenny Evans 3m Mako Shark on Bondi Beach

BEACHGOERS were shocked to discover a three-metre shark on the sand at Bondi early this morning.

The dead mako shark was found lying on the southern end of the popular Sydney beach.

The animal was initially discovered on the beach and reported to police about 11pm Friday night.

It is believed it had been caught on a fishing line, and may have washed back into the ocean overnight before resurfacing Saturday morning.

A surfer told Nine News he had seen the shark lying still in shallow water and "thought it was better to get him out".

Beachgoers posed with the shake before it was removed from the beach. Picture: Jenny Evans

The shark was dragged by surfers and swimmers to the shore in the early hours, and has since been removed from the beach by Bondi lifeguards.

The shark will be taken out to sea and put back in the ocean.

Mako sharks are considered a "friendly" species, and are protected in Australia.