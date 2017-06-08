Beachworx recovery will be long process

SLOW RECOVERY: Beachworx will be closed for at least three months.

THE recovery for Beachworx in Airlie Beach will be slow.

The store was one of the worst affected in the area with Cyclone Debbie causing the ceiling to collapse in several places and subsequent flooding causing mould problems.

Owner Lyn Gregson said the store needed to be re plastered and all electrical appliances replaced.

"We are out of action for another three months and this Wednesday we are pulling all the stock and fittings out of the store to an off site location, meaning the restoration can begin but it probably won't start for a couple of weeks,” she said.

Ms Gregson said that as an employer of over 45 staff her business did not qualify for a number of grants for businesses affected by Cyclone Debbie.