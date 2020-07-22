Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nilly Mooney was the victim in a tragic alleged hit and run on March 1 at Beaconsfield. Picture: supplied
Nilly Mooney was the victim in a tragic alleged hit and run on March 1 at Beaconsfield. Picture: supplied
Crime

Beaconsfield hit and run case back in court

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
22nd Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN charged over an alleged hit and run at Beaconsfield that caused the death of schoolgirl Nilly Mooney is accused of committing further offences as recent as this month.

Jessica May Goulding, who handed herself into police hours after the 15 year old died on Nicklin Drive on March 1, is charged with failing to remain at the scene and render assistance.

Nilly Mooney died on March 1 after an alleged hit and run on Nicklin Dr. Picture supplied
Nilly Mooney died on March 1 after an alleged hit and run on Nicklin Dr. Picture supplied

More stories:

Vigilante justice: Dangerous driver to learn fate

Wife of cop killed in fatal crash sues for damages

Father jailed for fatal explosion that decapitated son

‘High and drunk’ man caused $1.5m Mackay hotel trashing

Ms Goulding is facing a total of 16 charges – Magistrate Damien Dwyer read through each offence when the case was mentioned briefly on July 21.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard it was alleged Ms Goulding drove a defective vehicle on July 6 on Gordon St at Mackay.

It is further alleged she drove a stolen rental car at Glenella on June 13 and the following day she was allegedly found possessing ice and scales at South Mackay.

Subscriber benefits:

What your subscription can do for you

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your Mercury subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

Ms Goulding, who is represented by Brisbane-based lawyer Corey Cullen, asked for her case to be adjourned.

The case will be mentioned again on August 11 and Ms Goulding remains on bail.

mackay courts mackay crime mackay magistrates court mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAME AND SHAME: Bowen’s drink and drug drivers face court

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: Bowen’s drink and drug drivers face court

        Crime Magistrate reveals the dangerous chemicals found in illicit drugs as offenders front up to charges.

        • 22nd Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Fake info: Hunt for 185 visitors who vanished

        premium_icon Fake info: Hunt for 185 visitors who vanished

        News 185 interstate, overseas visitors disappear after giving false info

        • 22nd Jul 2020 4:59 AM
        One in four sports clubs on brink from pandemic

        premium_icon One in four sports clubs on brink from pandemic

        News Tens of thousands of community sport clubs will close without cash injection

        Whitsunday business owner to spend six months in jail

        premium_icon Whitsunday business owner to spend six months in jail

        Crime The 50 year old business man attacked a courtesy bus driver at a popular pub.