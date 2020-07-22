Beaconsfield hit and run case back in court

Nilly Mooney was the victim in a tragic alleged hit and run on March 1 at Beaconsfield. Picture: supplied

Nilly Mooney was the victim in a tragic alleged hit and run on March 1 at Beaconsfield. Picture: supplied

A WOMAN charged over an alleged hit and run at Beaconsfield that caused the death of schoolgirl Nilly Mooney is accused of committing further offences as recent as this month.

Jessica May Goulding, who handed herself into police hours after the 15 year old died on Nicklin Drive on March 1, is charged with failing to remain at the scene and render assistance.

Nilly Mooney died on March 1 after an alleged hit and run on Nicklin Dr. Picture supplied

More stories:

Vigilante justice: Dangerous driver to learn fate

Wife of cop killed in fatal crash sues for damages

Father jailed for fatal explosion that decapitated son

‘High and drunk’ man caused $1.5m Mackay hotel trashing

Ms Goulding is facing a total of 16 charges – Magistrate Damien Dwyer read through each offence when the case was mentioned briefly on July 21.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard it was alleged Ms Goulding drove a defective vehicle on July 6 on Gordon St at Mackay.

It is further alleged she drove a stolen rental car at Glenella on June 13 and the following day she was allegedly found possessing ice and scales at South Mackay.

Subscriber benefits:

What your subscription can do for you

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your Mercury subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

Ms Goulding, who is represented by Brisbane-based lawyer Corey Cullen, asked for her case to be adjourned.

The case will be mentioned again on August 11 and Ms Goulding remains on bail.