Beaconsfield survivor returns the favour to rescuers

Fourteen years ago, Darren Flanagan was among those who helped pull Todd Russell from the Beaconsfield Mine collapse. Now Mr Russell is returning the favour.

Fourteen years ago, Darren Flanagan was among those who helped pull Todd Russell from the Beaconsfield Mine collapse. Now Mr Russell is returning the favour.

BEACONSFIELD mine collapse survivor Todd Russell is returning a favour for a mate.

Darren Flanagan was among the team who helped rescue Mr Russell and Brant Webb in 2006 and the pair became have since become friends.

But Mr Flanagan's business in Nowra, NSW has fallen on hard times because of the combined effect of this summer's fires and floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a bid to help out Mr Russell is auctioning off a guitar signed by Lee Kernaghan, the Wolf Brothers and other country artists.

Todd Russell is auctioning a guitar given to him to raise money for his mate, Darren Flanagan.

He says it is the least he can do.

"Darren is one of the guys who was involved in our rescue," he said. "So I'm taking this opportunity that I can give back something back to him as he gave something back to me 14 years ago.

"It's just a little token of my appreciate for what Darren did for me. He was one of the 200 people who rescued us and it's just a small thing that I can do for him."

Bids for the guitar have already reached $1500, and Mr Russell said he was hoping to push that number higher.

Bids can be made via the Compleat Angler and Camping World Nowra Facebook page.

Originally published as Beaconsfield survivor returns f