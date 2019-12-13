Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dayne Beams is taking another indefinite break from football to deal with his mental health.
Dayne Beams is taking another indefinite break from football to deal with his mental health.
AFL

Beams takes another break from footy

by Nick Smart and Glenn McFarlane
13th Dec 2019 3:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Collingwood star Dayne Beams will take an indefinite break from football as he battles mental health issues.

A mutual decision was made by Collingwood, medical professionals and Beams for the 2010 premiership player to step away as he battles his physical and mental concerns.

"My health and football have come to feel like competing priorities, which is not a position that is helping or enabling me to meet my responsibilities," Beams said in a statement.

"I have been trying to meet this challenge for a number of years but, with a series of debilitating recent injuries and my mental health a work in progress, I have reached a point where I know that stepping away from football is necessary.

 

Dayne Beams is taking another indefinite break from football to deal with his mental health.
Dayne Beams is taking another indefinite break from football to deal with his mental health.

 

"I want to thank all who have supported me and my family. I look forward to a brighter future."

It is the second time Beams has stepped away from the game since rejoining the Magpies from Brisbane at the end of 2018.

Collingwood chief executive Mark Anderson said Beams has the club's support.

"Dayne has made a difficult and brave call that we support completely," he said.

"Collingwood will continue to support and assist Dayne, his wife Kelly and their children as Dayne works towards a return to full health."

Beams is contracted for a further three seasons with the Magpies.

More Stories

Show More
afl collingwood dayne beams mental health
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Santa stop here: Christmas light map

        premium_icon Santa stop here: Christmas light map

        News Take a look at the houses getting into the festive spirit this Christmas.

        • 13th Dec 2019 3:18 PM
        What Platinum award actually means for marina

        premium_icon What Platinum award actually means for marina

        News Coral Sea Marina Resort explains how award will boost tourism.

        Club pushes to re-establish women’s team

        premium_icon Club pushes to re-establish women’s team

        News First development squad to give players a pathway to senior levels.

        COSTO’S CAPITAL IDEA: Mackay snubbed as state hub

        premium_icon COSTO’S CAPITAL IDEA: Mackay snubbed as state hub

        Politics Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan has put forward his pick for a North Queensland...