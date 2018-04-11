Beat boss to bust out

MUSHROOM Valley and Mama Africa are again teaming up to bring you beats from Vancover-based award winning DJ, Slynk.

Evan Chandler, aka Slynk, had music on the mind from birth. Naturally gifted with a musical ear he flirted with a range of classical instruments including piano, guitar and drums.

In 2004, Slynk received a gift that would inevitably set the wheels in motion.

A set of turntables motivated the aspiring DJ, and consequently resulted in an unremitting addiction to vinyl.

Slynk secured a residency in an underground New York inspired café and it was there he refined his skills, experimented and educated his peers and fans with mash up productions of classic hip hop, ingrained with rare and funky, rhythmically savvy grooves. It's those incredible skills he will be unloading on the crew in the house at Mama's this Friday.

Recently performing on the snow season dance floors at Perisher in New South Wales and the beautiful beaches of Byron Bay, the funky breakbeat prodigy is ready to take on the kick-back vibe of Airlie Beach to kick off the weekend.

Backed by Smiggle and with the fun vibe of the Mama Africa's tribe this will be a night to remember.

SLYNKY SOUNDS

WHAT: DJ Slynk

WHERE: Mama Africa Bar and Nightclub

WHEN: April 13

COST: Free entry before 11pm, cover $10