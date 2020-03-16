Beating the boredom one book at a time

Owner of Beach Book Boutique Belinda Harris is offering a free delivery service of books for those vulnerable or self-isolating due to coronavirus containment measures.

AN AIRLIE Beach business has come to the rescue to help beat the boredom of those self-isolating due to coronavirus containment measures.

Beach Book Boutique is offering a free book delivery services across the region to ensure those who are staying indoors have enough reading material at their fingertips.

Residents can call, email or reach out via social media with a specific title or genre and the staff at Beach Book Boutique will find a match and deliver it to their door.

The move came after Scott Morrison yesterday announced a mandatory two-week self-isolation period for all travellers returning to Australia.

Owner of the store Belinda Harris said the decision to offer the service was driven by two major reasons - twofold; to provide a service to those in need while also helping the business stay afloat in a difficult time.

“We’ve been through some different tough times with the cyclone and everything, but I’m finding this is unique, this is just hard to understand,” she said.

“The uncertainty of our future is a big concern.

“We’d deliver a book if someone rang me and was ill anyway … but if they want to give us a call and work it out with us we’ll definitely do anything.

“If they need it dropped off we’re happy to do that and we won’t charge, we’ll do it for free.”

Mrs Harris has owned the boutique near the lagoon for five years and said while this time of year was usually quiet, the impact of coronavirus, and in particular the ban on cruise ships, was making business especially tough.

However, she hoped her store could help vulnerable people affected by the virus and was happy to recommend some good reads to those in need.

“You may have ten books and be a big reader and go ‘oh no I’m out’,” she said.

“Whatever it be in that scenario, give us a call.”

The Beach Book Boutique can be contacted on 4946 4291 or via Facebook.