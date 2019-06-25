Beatle Magic provides ticket to ride

THE BEATLES famously sang You can't buy me love, however Whitsundays residents can buy themselves a ticket to a Beatles tribute show which has performed throughout Australia.

Beatle Magic will bring their music to the stage at Reef Gateway Hotel in Cannonvale on July 4.

As well as having the sound of the Beatles, and playing their smash hits, the members of Beatle Magic even have stitch-for-stitch replica Beatles suits and identical instruments to those the Beatles used.

The band has been twice nominated for the prestigious Australian Variety Artists Mo Awards - first in 2017 and again this year - in the best tribute artist/show category.

Founding member and band leader Bill Croft - who plays John Lennon - is not stranger when it comes to the sounds of the Beatles.

He has been performing their hits from an early age and it is his goal to create the best Beatle show around in tribute to his favourite group of all time.

Reef Gateway Hotel functions manager Paula Hovey is looking forward to the event and hoping as many people as possible will go along for a good night out.

"Everybody loves some Beatles,” she said.

"We are hoping that our patrons will be toe tapping, dancing and entertained by the awesome foursome.

"Hopefully we are in for a great night.”

Miss Povey said July 4's performance was part of a push by the Reef Gateway Hotel to host bands once a month in the beer garden.

"We're trying to bring some live entertainment,” she said.

Tickets for Beatle Magic are $25 and can be purchased online at www.reefgatewayhotel.com.au or from the hotel reception.

Doors for the night open at 7pm, and there is no reserved seating for the event.