Beats on the Beach at the Whitsunday Reef Festival

BEACH BEATS: The Beach Music stage will be pumping out the tunes at the Airlie Beach Foreshore stage from 5pm on Saturday. Andrew Pattinson/VAMPP

THE Mama Africa pop-up bar will be open and the Beach Music stage will again be pumping out the vibes on the Airlie Beach Foreshore from 5pm on Saturday with a great line-up of original North Coast artists.

Budding songwriter Jake Mason will kick off the evening followed by popular luscious local duo The Dazeychains.

Two of the Sunshine Coast's favourite singer- songwriters - Pete Allan and Mufassa will bring their East Coast "Built on Basics” tour to the festival stage.

Pete Allan, known for his live looping, smooth vocals and guitar surfing antics, packages social topics into addictive coastal roots rock tunes. Mufassa blends the realms of roots, ska and fresh reggae, crafting tasty melodies, calm and infectious in nature.

The Natural Culture, playing an Australian blend of high energy funk, soul, reggae and world music, are set to entertain. Inspired by musical legends, including Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and Paul Simon, the six-piece band will have the crowds dancing into the evening.

Return on Sunday from 2pm for Chill in the Park with some laid-back vibes from the festival artists where you can wind down, relax and watch the sunset with a cocktail from the pop-up bar with the best view in town.