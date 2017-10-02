Beauties and bets at the Bowen Cup

Sprint for the finish in the feature race of the day - The 2017 Bowen Cup.

BEAUTIES, beer and bets were the resounding success stories from the 3,000 people attending this year's annual Bowen Cup event at Ben Bolt Park.

But the tale of the day definitely went to the local couple, Alison and Shane Airey, who renewed their wedding vows at 10.30am Saturday morning, 16 years on since the pair first met first met at the Bowen races.

Alison laughs as she tells the story; she tended the bar and Shane came to revel in the race-day festivities with his mates.

"We met at the Bowen Cup, were engaged four years later at the Bowen Cup and the following year we held our wedding reception at the Bowen Cup,” she said.

"We have spent every anniversary here, even the years when it seemed impossible.

"One year I had my appendix out on the Thursday and got out of hospital and was still here on the Saturday.”

Surrounded by family and friends the couple celebrated their many years in a private marquee race side, where Alison revealed to her husband she had sponsored a race in his honour.

"The Bowen Cup will always hold a special place in our hearts and it's been a lovely day,” Alison said.

The first race of the day, sponsored by Browns BP Merinda/Browns Milk Supply saw the crowd favourite Kahuna beaten in the 1000m handicap by Mologle Chief trained by Ben Williams from Charters Towers.

Gorgeous Gal, Trained by John Manzelmann from Mackay, lived up to her name and took out race two, sponsored by Shane Airey anniversary/Industry Fire Services QLD, by five lengths.

In the Alan James Smith memorial handicap, Madam Pink crossed the line first in the 1280m race with the winning trophy presented Alan Smith's daughter Jenine McDermott.

Alan was a local equestrian identity, jockey and horse trainer who spent many years supporting the Bowen Turf Club.

Tickets To Ride trained by Olivia Cairns from Mackay won the Queens Beach Hotel/ XXXX Lion Nathan race four.

The last and feature race of the day saw a last minute scratching when favourite Ginger Snap was assisted out of the barriers after kicking open her starting gates which injured her jockey.

The Bowen Cup was won by Gorgeous Ryder, a New Zealand import also trained by John Manzelmann, in a time of 1.50.15 by two and three quarter lengths just ahead of Changing Note, Lokum and Dodge the Grey.

The highly contended Luxe Fashion House 'Fashions on the Field' first-time judges and Bowen locals Lillie Bernie and Leanne Born said they were looking for the complete package.

"It's not just about box ticking, I was keeping my eye out for something which reflected spring fashion but also showed a little of the person themselves,” Lillie said.

"First and foremost fashion is for yourself and I was looking for styles where the person looked confident and comfortable.”

Lilli is a millinery maker herself and it was the first year she didn't have some of her own work entered in the competition, while Leanne hails from Koorelah Farms where she farms tomatoes.

'Lady of the Day' went to Lisa Todeschino from Homehill, the third time winner wore a Katherine Falco headpiece coupled with an Atmos & Here dress.

Alicia Jones from Bowen was named the most Fashionable Fillie wearing an ensemble from Self Portrait after finishing runner up in previous years.

Another Bowen local Brad Fogerty, a first time entrant, won the men's section.

Millinery winner Amber Greenhalgh from Proserpine is a fashion on the field veteran as she breeds racehorses and frequents these events.

The past winner was wearing a dress her grandmother designed and a head piece from Caren Lee Millinery.

Special mention must go to Adrian Wronski who was at his bucks party for his wedding on October 19 and was spotted wearing a dress and heels the entire day.

Live music was performed by the Lloyd Saunders band all day with the Burdekin Vet Services on hand for all animal needs.