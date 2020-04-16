‘Beautiful’ Aussie catches cricket star’s eye

One of India’s most accomplished cricketers admitted he wishes to have dinner with Australian sporting icon Ellyse Perry.

One of India’s most accomplished cricketers admitted he wishes to have dinner with Australian sporting icon Ellyse Perry.

Australian sporting icon Ellyse Perry has seemingly caught the attention of Indian cricketer Murali Vijay.

During an interview with sports producer Rupha Ramani on Instagram Live, Vijay was asked which two cricketers he would like to have dinner with. The Chennai Super Kings star admitted he thought Perry was "beautiful", and hoped to enjoy a meal with the cricket phenom.

Vijai also named Indian teammate Shikhar Dhawan, labelling him a "fun guy", admitting to a potential language barrier.

"Ellyse Perry. I want to have dinner with her. She is so beautiful. And Shikhar Dhawan any day. He is a fun guy. Just that he will speak Hindi, and I will be conversing in Tamil," Vijay said.

Indian Cricketer @mvj888 wants to have a dinner with @EllysePerry @AusWomenCricket Murali Vijay Ellyse Perry pic.twitter.com/0Jc9si3PVY — Rahul Kr Gupta (@im_RKGupta) April 15, 2020

Perry was named Women's Cricketer of the Year at 2019 ICC Cricket Awards. She has represented Australia on 24o occasions across formats, claiming 297 wickets and scoring 4864 runs since her international debut in 2007.

The 29-year-old Perry was named one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Decade - alongside Virat Kohli and Steve Smith - and is widely regarded as the most accomplished all rounder in women's cricketer.

Unfortunately for Vijay, Perry married her husband - Australian rugby player Matt Toomua - in December 2015.

During an interview in 2019, Perry said Toomua has helped her become a better role model and public figure.

"He has had these incredible experiences in his own career. And I feel more settled … there's this lovely shared sense of what we want to achieve together," Perry said.

"Ironic isn't it, that caring a little less, and being more relaxed and trusting of my ability, has helped me improve.

"Sometimes I need people around me to remind me, to keep enjoying the small things."

Vijay played 15 Tests against Australia between 2008 and 2018, scoring four centuries. However, after a lean run with the bat, he was dropped from the national side in December 2018.

Vijay was set to feature in the 2020 Indian Premier League, but the highly-anticipated competition was postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic. The 36-year-old is remembered among Australian cricket fans for being dismissed by spin bowler Nathan Lyon for 99 during the unforgettable Adelaide Test in December 2014.

Originally published as 'Beautiful' Aussie catches cricket star's eye