Beautiful Bowen on show

BEAUTIFUL BOWEN: Mayor Andrew Willcox with the new sign, which is part of the State Government's $5 million pledge to the Whitsunday Regional Council's 'Beautiful Bowen' project. Jordan Gilliland

IF YOU have driven into Bowen over the past week, you would be hard pressed to miss the eye-catching new addition to its entrance way, with a new Bowen sign having just been erected.

The bright orange signage opposite the Bowen Saltworks is part of the State Government's $5 million pledge to the Whitsunday Regional Council's 'Beautiful Bowen' project, and is just the beginning of a number of projects that will be used to make the town an even more attractive location for tourists.

As well as the new signage, there have been updates as well as new installation of curved signage that adorn the roads on the way in to town as well as lighting upgrades.

These walls will able to be interchanged allowing tourists and locals alike to be updates on what's happening in town.

Whitsundays Mayor Andrew Willcox said he was "ecstatic with the way the signage had turned out” and it would help the town immensely.

"Whenever I travel around Australia people always ask me where I'm from, and when I say I'm from Bowen they go 'oh Bowen, I've driven past there!” Cr Willcox said.

"This first step of the Beautiful Bowen project is to change that, and beautify this front area of the town and get them to stop off and enjoy what we have to offer.

"Hopefully they'll enjoy our beaches, spend in some of our great shops and we might even pick up a few residents along the way.”

The entrance is just the beginning with more coming in the future. The next step is signage throughout the town that will direct tourists to areas such as Flagstaff Hill, Bowen foreshore, Horseshoe Bay and many other local locations.

"Another complaint we always hear is that once people enter the town, they're unsure where to go next,” Cr Willcox said. "The goal will be to get new signage up around town that will point people in the right direction.”

Once the signage has been erected, Cr Willcox said the next move would be to get moving on the upgrade of the Bowen CBD.

"We've got a lot coming to that area. There'll be more tree-planting in town, redesigned pavement, upgrading roundabouts and streetscape as well as more street furniture,” Cr Willcox said.

"This has always been one of my plans for Bowen. I've wanted to see this town reinvigorated and I think all of these projects are part of the plan to get people in and enjoy Bowen like we all do.”

It is hoped the project will be completed by the end of the year.