Menu
Login
Salon response: “I’ll have a look at it first thing, my apologies for any offence coursed”.
Salon response: “I’ll have a look at it first thing, my apologies for any offence coursed”.
Offbeat

Beauty salon slammed for OCD ad

10th Aug 2018 8:09 AM

A BEAUTY salon was slammed on social media after it advertised for a receptionist with OCD.

A jobs site posting said the ideal candidate for Saks Hair and Beauty Warrington, Cheshire, would be "extremely well organised (OCD)".

The remark didn't go down too well, with people slamming the salon for making light of a serious mental illness.

Eagle-eyed job-hunter Suzanne Hancock said: "Hey Saks …. I think you need to get your HR department to check over your recruitment ads as this is not OK.

"OCD is not about being organised…."

Salon slammed for OCD ad.
Salon slammed for OCD ad.

She then added a link to the NHS definition of the disorder, which is thought to affect up to 1.2m Brits including celebrities David Beckham and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Another person said the comment was "really poor" and explained that OCD can be extremely crippling.

The salon later replied: "I'll have a look at it first thing, my apologies for any offence coursed."

beauty editors picks jobs mental health obsessive compulsive disorder ocd

Top Stories

    Huge campdraft in Prossie today

    Huge campdraft in Prossie today

    News THE Whitsunday Branch of the Australian Stock Horse Society will host their annual campdraft this weekend, with the first events kicking off at noon today.

    • 10th Aug 2018 7:26 AM
    Towering opposition stops Telstra bid

    Towering opposition stops Telstra bid

    News "We are grateful the council listened to us,” he said.

    Whitsunday weightlifters secure top honours at Nationals

    Whitsunday weightlifters secure top honours at Nationals

    News Whitsunday weightlifters secure top honours in National Masters

    Whitsunday Skylites do coach proud at carnival

    Whitsunday Skylites do coach proud at carnival

    News Whitsunday Skylites do coach proud at carnival

    Local Partners