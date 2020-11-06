Becky announces shock split with winner

Becky Miles has revealed she has split from her The Bachelorette winner, Pete Mann, after last night's finale.

Her final two included Pete and Adrian Baena, with Becky ultimately making the decision to start a life with 34-year-old cafe owner Pete.

Taking to the official The Bachelorette Australia Instagram account this morning, Becky, 30, said, "We came into this experience wanting a fairy tale ending for the two of us, and while I am thrilled that Elly found her person in Frazer, unfortunately things didn't work out with Pete and me.

"Although I wasn't lucky enough to find my person this time around, I am grateful for this opportunity and leave with fond memories and no regrets.

"I wish Pete happiness and all the best in his search for love."

RELATED: Crushing Bachelorette finale recap

Pete also took to his own social media to address the split.

"I came on this show to follow my heart and find love but unfortunately in the end true love was not meant to be," he wrote.

"Becky is a wonderful woman and I wish her nothing but happiness in life and love. It is truly what she deserves."

Meanwhile Elly has announced she and Frazer are still together, with the pair declaring they're excited for the future.

The finale was filmed about three months ago.

Speculation has surrounded Pete for weeks now, especially after reports claimed that he had changed up his daily routine in the past few weeks. A sign that pointed to him being the winner.

Photographers and mates of Pete realised that Pete hadn't been to any of his four cafes in Adelaide recently.

Elly and Becky Miles with their picks. Elly with Frazer Neate and Becky with Pete Mann, who have since split.

"He is usually the first employee to arrive and would normally be the one who puts the umbrellas up and opens the doors," a source revealed to the Daily Mail.

Reports have also suggested that while Pete won Becky's heart, they didn't last long.

According to The Wash, the pair didn't last long after realising that neither were willing to relocate for each other.

Adrian was gutted.

"Pete doesn't ever want to leave Adelaide and Becky never wants to leave Newcastle, it's as simple as that really," one source told The Wash.

Originally published as Becky announces shock split with winner