Bed tax is condemned

Jacob Wilson | 10th Mar 2017 6:30 AM
OPPOSED: Pinnacles Resort and Spa manager Susan Watson thinks a 5% bed tax would be a burden.
OPPOSED: Pinnacles Resort and Spa manager Susan Watson thinks a 5% bed tax would be a burden. Jacob Wilson

WHITSUNDAY accommodation providers want to put an idea for a 5% tax to bed.

The so-called "bed tax” idea was floated at a QTIC forum, which considered structural adjustments to the way the tourism industry is funded.

Pinnacles Resort and Spa general manager Susan Watson said such a tax would be a burden and send more tourists overseas.

"We are already in huge competition with places like Bali, which are already a lot cheaper than what it is here,” she said.

"It would be a nightmare with lots off paper work with who is going to collect it, but I don't think its necessary.”

Tourism Whitsunday CEO Craig Turner wasn't backwards in coming forward with his view.

"We strongly recommend that QTIC walks the corridors of George St and Parliament House in Canberra, lobbying for a fair return of the taxes paid by the tourism industry to be reinvested back into the industry,” he said.

"They are taking the easy option of trying to grab the low-hanging fruit, when in reality they should be going and buying a whole lot of fertiliser to ensure our tourism trees produce plenty of fruit for many, many years to come.”

QTIC president David Gswind said no proposal would go ahead without broad industry support.

"Throughout our forums there are a broad range of opinions and we appreciate concerns from accommodation providers that this may place an undue burden on them and that is something we need to be aware of,” he said.

"One attractive part of an accommodation levy is it would bring everyone into the tent including accommodation providers and digital service providers like Airbnb.”

The Queensland Government and Opposition have no plans to proceed with such a tax.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan was particularly vocal in his opposition, calling on Tourism Minister Kate Jones to "rule out” a bed tax in parliament.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  bed tax qtic tourism whitsunday

