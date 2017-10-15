Beef business recovering

BACK IN BUSINESS: Simon and Chantel Schroeder of Tastes From Africa are back at the Airlie Beach markets on Saturdays.

BACK IN BUSINESS: Simon and Chantel Schroeder of Tastes From Africa are back at the Airlie Beach markets on Saturdays. Peter Carruthers

SATURDAY'S Airlie Beach markets was the first week that Taste From Africa returned to the iconic foreshore bazaar.

Owners of the home-run business Simon and Chantel Schroeder had a metre of water through their house in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

"It has been a bit of a hard slog for us in the last six months but finally we have made our way back,” MrSchroeder said.

"We are not quite there yet, we are still having a lot of equipment failure.

"But we are getting there and it's good to be back.”

Tastes From Africa specialises in African dried meat.

"Think of it as beef jerky's big brother,” Mr Schroeder said.

"Once you taste South African biltong, you won't eat beef jerky again.”

Taste From Africa only uses grass-fed beef with no additives or preservatives.

"There is no colour, no dyes and nothing artificial at all, and it's paleo diet friendly too.”

Mr Schroeder said the regulars at the Lions Airlie Beach foreshore markets welcomed him back with open arms and were happy to see the business back in action.

"They have missed us, which is really, really good,” he said.

"The local backing of a small business like ours has been unbelievable.

"It is just really good to see the local community support each other in that way.

"It's really touching, to be honest.”

Mr Schroeder said the rocky road was not over yet, but Taste From Africa was well and truly on the road to recovery from Cyclone Debbie.

"We will succeed and we will win.”