28°
News

Beef business recovering

BACK IN BUSINESS: Simon and Chantel Schroeder of Tastes From Africa are back at the Airlie Beach markets on Saturdays.
BACK IN BUSINESS: Simon and Chantel Schroeder of Tastes From Africa are back at the Airlie Beach markets on Saturdays. Peter Carruthers
by Peter Carruthers

SATURDAY'S Airlie Beach markets was the first week that Taste From Africa returned to the iconic foreshore bazaar.

Owners of the home-run business Simon and Chantel Schroeder had a metre of water through their house in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

"It has been a bit of a hard slog for us in the last six months but finally we have made our way back,” MrSchroeder said.

"We are not quite there yet, we are still having a lot of equipment failure.

"But we are getting there and it's good to be back.”

Tastes From Africa specialises in African dried meat.

"Think of it as beef jerky's big brother,” Mr Schroeder said.

"Once you taste South African biltong, you won't eat beef jerky again.”

Taste From Africa only uses grass-fed beef with no additives or preservatives.

"There is no colour, no dyes and nothing artificial at all, and it's paleo diet friendly too.”

Mr Schroeder said the regulars at the Lions Airlie Beach foreshore markets welcomed him back with open arms and were happy to see the business back in action.

"They have missed us, which is really, really good,” he said.

"The local backing of a small business like ours has been unbelievable.

"It is just really good to see the local community support each other in that way.

"It's really touching, to be honest.”

Mr Schroeder said the rocky road was not over yet, but Taste From Africa was well and truly on the road to recovery from Cyclone Debbie.

"We will succeed and we will win.”

Topics:  airlie beach markets cyclone debbie taste from africa tc debbie whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
GALLERY: 200+ Sugar City Classic pics

GALLERY: 200+ Sugar City Classic pics

Sugar City Classic off to strong start with over 270 riders taking to tracks across the region

Set sail for Sunday jam on the shores of the bay

JAM SESH: The Whitsunday Sailing Club will host the best blues acts in the region.

Set sail for Sunday jam on the shores of the bay.

Community embraces McHappy Day

(From front): Toby Jenkinson, Mia Linnerwebber and Ryan Linneweber with Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan and Cannonvale McDonalds store supervisor Jaide Hunt.

You could help put a smile on a young child's face.

'We are crocodile food': Bob Katter calls for croc removal

Graham Sander, KAP Whitsunday candidate Jennifer Whitney and KAP federal Leader Bob Katter at the Airlie Beach foreshore markets this morning.

"We are crocodile food.”

Local Partners