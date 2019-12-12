Another year without answers into violent death of young mum

THE long-awaited and long-delayed coronial inquest into the death of young Wolvi mum Kirra McLoughlin will enter at least another year without any answers.

Kirra's name was missing from the 10-page Coroners Court of Queensland inquest list for December, as it has been every month since the inquest was granted and announced in May.

That announcement came just a month following the debut of Beenham Valley Road, a true crime podcast launched with the goal of solving the mystery shrouding the circumstances of Kirra's violent death in July 2014.

The 27-year-old's body was covered in 105 "signs of recent injury" according to her autopsy report.

BVR co-creator Jamie Pultz said he was disappointed to learn investigations had hit more roadblocks, mainly for the sake of Kirra's family and mother Alison Russell.

"It's obviously disappointing, I had hoped something was going to happen, Alison has felt like she's been handed empty promises for the last five years," Mr Pultz said.

"And then we come along and do this podcast, some sort of momentum is gained and there's talk of a coronial that will be happening, and then six months go by and still nothing's happening, disappointment is exactly how I feel."

The coroner has refused to explain any of the significant delays since Alison, through her lawyer Peter Boyce, first asked for an inquest in November 2015.

It did not provide an estimate for the date of the inquest itself, simply stating it "will proceed".

When probed on why it took 21 months to tell Alison and Mr Boyce that "competing work priorities" had effectively shelved Kirra's case, and why it took until August last year to begin obtaining an "expert report" on Ms McLoughlin's case and receive it by December, a spokesman for the Coroner's Court of Queensland issued a final statement.

"It is not appropriate for the particulars of the investigation to be released to the media. The legal representatives for the family are being kept informed of the status of the investigation as it proceeds," the spokesman said.

The coroner advised there would be "no further public comment" on the matter.

"I've been inundated with emails and private messages on Facebook (about the podcast), so it would appear to me the listeners are invested in it. They want a result for Kirra. As far as I see it, solving this case is definitely in the public interest," Mr Pultz said.