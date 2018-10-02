Beer ‘snacking’ dad loses half his weight

Shane Gillard had always been overweight. But the stress of new parenthood saw him balloon in size. Picture: Caters.

A MORBIDLY obese Melbourne man who once consumed four beers as his afternoon "snack" every day has overhauled his lifestyle and now shed nearly half his body weight.

Just three years ago, Shane Gillard tipped the scales at a whopping 188kg - with his wardrobe packed full of enormous size 8XL shirts and size 46 pants.

The dad-of-three led an extremely unhealthy life - gorging on takeaway and downing six-packs of beer daily.

But after struggling to fit into a groomsman's suit in September 2015, Mr Gillard was faced with the frightening reality of his obesity.

Determined to get healthy for his kids, he overhauled his diet and began training in the gym.

Now Mr Gillard, 27, is happier and healthier than ever after shedding an incredible 84kg, and dropping eight pants sizes.

Much of this was done by embracing marathon running.

"I was always an overweight kid and reached 100kg when I was just 13 years old," he said.

"I got a job at a local fast food chain when I was 15 and my weight began to really spiral out of control from there because I was eating greasy fried foods all the time.

"As I got older, I began to drink beer all the time. It became a daily habit for me, and I just kept getting bigger."

Beer became a crutch, with Mr Gillard even using it as an afternoon "snack" - consuming around four beers most afternoons.

Weekends were worse - he would "down entire cartons".

Mr Gillard admits the overwhelming life change of having his first baby impacted him more than he expected.

"After having my first daughter, I think the stress of being a new parent really got to me. I knew I wasn't leading a healthy lifestyle but didn't know how to get myself out of it.

"I was in denial about how big I was up until I needed to get a suit for my friend's wedding.

"They didn't have my size on the rack, and it would cost my friend a fortune to have one specially made for me.

"I was devastated. I broke down a bit after that because I realised that my weight was not only hurting me, but now it was affecting the lives of the people around me.

"I looked in the mirror and it all just hit me. I knew if I kept going I wouldn't be around to see my kids grow up or be there for my partner."

Shane ditched his unhealthy eating habits, and started working out at the gym five nights a week.

He managed to lose over 20kg for his friend's wedding in 2015, and was elated to be able to fit into a smaller suit.

Over the next two years, he dropped another 64kg and is now fitter than ever, training and competing in gruelling marathons, as well as lifting weights at the gym.

Mr Gillard's diet is also much improved, and he's ditched the takeaway in favour of proteins and leafy green vegetables.

He said he is now looking forward to a bright future with his fiance Cassie, 26, and his three kids Rory, 4, and twins Harper and Riley, 1.

"My life has completely changed, and I feel like a totally different person to who I was three years ago," he said.

"I was so unhealthy and wouldn't have been around to see my kids grow up if I'd kept going the way I was.

"Losing the weight was the best decision I've ever made, not only for myself but for my family too.

"My beautiful partner and kids were my motivation. I couldn't have done it without them.

"I'm so excited to have the positive outlook and endless energy to be there for them.

"I can't wait to see what the future holds. I'm never looking back."

BEFORE DIET

Breakfast: 3 pieces of toast with vegemite and ice coffee

Mid-morning Snack: packet of chips and a coffee

Lunch: a big bowl of leftover honey soy chicken with white rice and a Coke

Afternoon snack: Four beers

Dinner: Two bowls of pasta with half a garlic bread and another beer or a scotch and Coke

Dessert: Beer and half a block of chocolate

AFTER DIET

Breakfast: Greek yoghurt and muesli

Snack: Two hard boiled eggs

Lunch: Two cans of tuna and packet of garden salad

Snack: Handful of almonds

Dinner: Steamed fish with broccoli and sweet potato