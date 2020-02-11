Beers with mate lead to fine

A 51-YEAR-OLD boilermaker, from Proserpine, was handed an $800 fine and disqualified from driving for six months for mid-range drink driving, after having a few beers with a mate.

Proserpine Magistrates Court heard, on Monday, how Leo Keith Gabey was stopped by police, in Proserpine, on January 22, at about 9.10pm.

“The defendant was the sole occupant of the car,” Police Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said.

“His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, so he was asked to provide a specimen of breath,” she said.

“He said he’d had four beers in the previous two hours and recorded a BAC of 0.121.”

Gabey pleaded guilty to driving a car while over the middle alcohol limit.

Solicitor Steven Hayles said Gabey was single with two adult children and had worked at Queensland Parks & Wildlife Service for the past eight years.

“It’s going to be a burden on his employer if he has no licence – it will be much more difficult to carry out his tasks,” he said.

“He’s living in Proserpine and doing various trips with his elderly mother, for medical appointments, but he won’t be able to assist with these.

“He was stopped on the journey home, just two blocks from where he lives – he was at a friend’s place but he didn’t want to leave the car at his friend’s but, clearly, he should have left it there.

“His most recent previous conviction was low range – it was a ‘morning after’ offence – unfortunately he hasn’t exercised caution like he should have and, unfortunately, he has made this mistake.

“He has been feeling under stress, so he had a drink with his mate.”

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said he took into account the previous traffic conviction was a very low reading, and that Gabey pleaded guilty straightaway. A conviction was recorded.