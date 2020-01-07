Before and after: What bushfires have done

These are the shocking images that show the devastation caused by the Australian bushfire crisis that has caused more than $700 million worth of damage since September. There have been 24 fatalities and more than 1600 homes lost this bushfire season, with the Insurance Council of Australia reporting 9000 insurance claims lodged.

The Australian Government has also processed 20,600 claims for assistance this bushfire season and delivered nearly $25 million in Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment and Disaster Recovery Allowance.

The crisis has so far claimed 24 lives, with 253 fires still burning, destroying more than 10 hectares of land.

Photos have emerged from the devastated towns, showing stark contrasts of life before and after the tragedy.

BEFORE AND AFTER

THE OLD GENOA BRIDGE

The heritage listed Victorian bridge on the Princes Highway was built in the 1920s. Picture: Heritage Council Victoria

COBARGO

The Bega Valley town of Cobargo was hit on New Year’s Eve. This is what it looked like before the bushfires.

EDEN'S CHIP MILL

This is the Chip Mill in Eden. Picture: Robyn Malcolm

EDEN'S BOND TOWER

Bonds Tower in Eden is a gorgeous spot many love to go for the views. Picture: Robyn Malcolm

SOUTH OCEAN LODGE

This is the Southern Ocean Lodge in South Australia. It’s a multi-million dollar retreat for many, including celebrities.

It was destroyed on the New Year’s Eve fire. Picture: Heritage Council Victoria

The fire saw the death of father and son Robert Salway, 63, and Patrick Salway, 29.

The town of Cobargo was later the scene of an angry confrontation with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and residents.

Many in Cobargo refused to leave in the wake of the disaster.

It was destroyed by bushfires tearing through the area. Picture: Robyn Malcolm

Now barely any trees stand as the area has been singed by bushfires. Picture: Robyn Malcolm