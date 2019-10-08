Behind the scenes work gets a national award nomination

NOMINATED: Bowen local Chris Monsour has been nominated for Rural Consultant of the Year 2019.

SOMETIMES the best things in life come to those who least expect it.

The old adage rang true for Bowen local Chris Monsour after he was nominated for the Rural Consultant of the Year award for the 2019 Australian Farmer of the Year Award ceremony to be held in Canberra on October 16.

"I absolutely wasn't expecting a nomination at all," Mr Monsour said.

"It was a total surprise to me when it came into my email and I started seeing my name on Facebook and other sites."

Mr Monsour, who is the principal consultant at Bowen-based business Prospect Agriculture, said that you never go to your job expecting to be recognised, and he was humbled by the nomination.

His role includes aiding farmers in pest prevention, soil management, irrigation and researching new products to assist farming capabilities.

He said that the best part of his role as a rural consultant was aiding farmers and growers in having the best possible returns on their investments.

"I think growers are often under appreciated," he said.

"There's not enough appreciation or knowledge into just what goes into making our food."

Mr Monsour said that he believed the farmers in the Bowen region to be some of the most resilient and advanced farmers in the world, and he was proud to be able to assist them in their goals.

"You get very involved when you do this job, so when something like Cyclone Debbie comes along, it isn't easy," he said.

"There are still growers out there recovering from the 2017 cyclone, and it's hard to see that because you're attached to these people.

"But they're some of the most resilient people in the world. When I liaise with people around Australia and overseas they're amazed by the people of the region."

"The people in this region won't say that though, they don't like blowing their own trumpet. That kind of person is who I like to work with the most."

Mr Monsour said although the award nomination was a 'pleasant surprise', it was business as usual for him.

He said the most exciting thing he was working on was research on emerging new products for the local growing market.

"There are some really interesting things hopefully on the way for Bowen," he said.