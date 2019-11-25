BEHIND THE SCENES: Baring it all for art in Whitsundays

Sea Earth Change by Spencer Tunick behind the scenes.

NEARLY 100 Australians of all shapes, sizes and backgrounds bared it all on Haslewood Island in the Whitsundays for contemporary artist, Spencer Tunick's latest installation titled Sea Earth Change on Saturday.

Sponsored by Australia and New Zealand's leading online retailer, The Iconic, this spectacular installation marked an important part of its We Are Human Summer 19/20 campaign, which explores and celebrates the humanity in all of us.

With a backdrop of stunning blue skies and white sand, installation participants travelled for one hour on three high-speed ocean rafts to gather on the spectacular Haslewood Island to make an artistic statement on the vulnerability of humans, the fragility of nature and their inextricable connectedness.

Sea Earth Change by Spencer Tunick behind the scenes. Brooke Miles Photography

To bring Tunick's vision to life, participants created multiple poses that reflected the concepts being explored by this work.

This powerful installation is a precursor to The Iconic Summer Show 19' (previously known as The Iconic Swim Show), which will see The Iconic take its annual flagship event on the road to Brisbane for the first time.

Spencer Tunick said it was always amazing to have the opportunity to work with people from all walks of life to create communal artwork.

"Using a pristine location like Haslewood Island in the Whitsundays to highlight the need for us to protect these areas, while exploring the vulnerability of the human form and importance of community, is something I hope I've communicated with these images,” he said.

"I also want to thank the traditional custodians of the land upon which we created this artwork for allowing us to create this work.”

Spencer Tunick will unveil his Sea Earth Change artwork on the first day of The Iconic Summer Show 19' with love from Afterpay at The Calile Hotel, Brisbane on Wednesday, 27 November.

This event is free and open to the public.

Spencer Tunick will donate a large-scale framed photograph for auction afterwards, with all proceeds going to The Iconic's charity partner, Thread Together.