Behind those driving wheels

WIDE OPEN SPACES: One of the numerous roads travelled during the festive season. The quality of highways in various parts of Victoria, NSW and Queensland is far superior to the Whitsundays section of the Bruce Highway.

WIDE OPEN SPACES: One of the numerous roads travelled during the festive season. The quality of highways in various parts of Victoria, NSW and Queensland is far superior to the Whitsundays section of the Bruce Highway.

I HOPE you all had a great time during the festive season.

Mine involved a road trip from the Whitsundays down to Victoria with my better half Kate, daughter Alice, who turns three next month, and beloved dog Norman.

We did more than 6000km in seven days of driving - three to get down there for Christmas with both sides of our family and four on the way back to this lovely place we call home - albeit taking more of a scenic route.

Sitting behind the wheel was a therapeutic experience, but also sowed the seeds of this column.

Why? Because having travelled on a series of different highways (11 was my count) through Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria, it was pretty clear to see which one was in the worst condition.

Yep, the Bruce Highway.

The road that forms part of our national highway, referred to as Highway 1.

Highway 1 has a total length of about 14,500km, making it clearly the longest national highway in the world (even longer than the Trans-Siberian Railway).

OK, I'm probably preaching to the converted here, but it continues to amaze me that those who live in and visit the Whitsundays still need to drive on a highway that would have barely passed muster in the 1970s and '80s.

The pot holes and lack of dual carriageways and overtaking lanes are pretty clear to see.

It speaks volumes that the road between Mackay and Rockhampton is much superior in those aspects than Mackay to Townsville.

About time that changed.

I've heard the average cost of building one kilometre of road can range anywhere from $5million to $55million (the price of the Pacific Highway bypass near Ballina).

If I knew for sure, I'd be in the road building game, not the newspaper one. My favourite highway is the Newell, running from Goondiwindi on the Qld border to Tocumwal on the NSW border.

It is a road I've travelled on extensively in probably the past decade, a period when it has dramatically improved thanks to significant government investment. Even though it takes in remote parts of NSW, the quality of the road is superb.

Take the run from Boggabilla to Moree, an area rich in natural beauty, or traipsing through the Warrumbungle Ranges, near Coonabarabran.

On the way back we travelled up through Lightning Ridge, St George and Roma on the Castlereagh and Carnarvon Highways - both good roads.

I was impressed by the Capricorn Highway from near Westwood on the way to Duaringa, while one road that has improved big time in nearly a decade since I last drove on it was the Peak Downs Highway.

Is that something to do with the mines out that way perhaps?

ROADTRIP HIGHWAY RANKINGS

1. Newell

2. Hume

3. Princes

4. Goulburn Valley

5. Capricorn

6. Castlereagh

7. Carnarvon

8. Peak Downs

9. Murray Valley

10. Leichhardt

11. Bruce