Co-founder of Whitsunday Menu Alex Dakin and Fish D'Vine CEO Grant Wilson say the launch of the new online platform will make deciding what to have for dinner a lot easier. Picture: Laura Thomas
Food & Entertainment

Being hangry a thing of the past thanks to new website

Laura Thomas
2nd Oct 2020 4:00 PM
IT’S Friday night and the kitchen cupboard is empty, motivation to cook is low and the hangry attitude is starting to set in.

You’ve got a hankering for something but can’t put your finger on exactly what and your patience to juggle the websites of various restaurants in a bid to decide is wearing thin.

Enter, Whitsunday Menu.

The online platform launched today and gives residents a taste of what’s cooking in kitchens across Airlie Beach.

The website has a directory of participating eateries across the area with up-to-date menus and mouth-watering photos of signature dishes.

Among restaurants teaming up with Whitsunday Menu is Fish D’Vine, which recently opened a new venue.

Fish D’Vine CEO Grant Wilson said Whitsunday Menu would go a long way in encouraging more people to explore the various food offerings in Airlie Beach.

“To us it means we’re able to get our current menus out online, real time in one place,” he said.

Co-founders of Whitsunday Menu Jono Press and Alex Dakin will bring the menus, specials and deals from Airlie Beach restaurants to your fingertips. Picture: Laura Thomas
“Anyone who wants to go out for dinner or have a look at our menus can see what everyone’s got, it’s not a case of going to 1000 different websites.”

The website updates daily with specials, deals and information on where to satisfy any craving.

It is divided into several categories including cuisine, country of origin and location and even gives information on whether you can bring a four-legged friend to dinner.

The idea for the platform, which was born over a beer one evening between co-founders Alex Dakin and Jono Press, now has 45 different vendors and counting.

Mr Dakin said the website came at the perfect time for businesses grappling with the pandemic and hoped it would draw foodies and indecisive eaters into town.

“What we believe it’s going to do is convince people to go and eat out that weren’t going to in the first place,” he said.

“We want them to use this as a hub to go to and scroll through and plan ahead.

“The islands are really well known but there’s a lot of amazing food that people don’t know about.

“We want to showcase that in the best way possible through a user-friendly website and great imagery and videography.”

To take a look at the site and lock in dinner plans, click here.

Restaurants looking to get involved can email info@whitsundaymenu.com for more information.

