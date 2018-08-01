Belgian youth gets the Lions' tour

LIONS LEGACY: Maxime Baeke, 17, from Belgium spent the last two weeks at the Lions International Youth Camp.

LIONS LEGACY: Maxime Baeke, 17, from Belgium spent the last two weeks at the Lions International Youth Camp. Jessica Lamb

NAME: Maxime Baeke

AGE: 17

HOME: Belgium

THIS week the Whitsunday Times caught up with a different sort of traveller than the usual backpackers passing through Airlie Beach.

We snapped 17-year-old future university law student from Belgium, Maxime Baeke, as he was on his way to enjoy a scenic flight across the Whitsunday waters.

Maxime was part of 40 international students taking part in the Lions International Youth Exchange Camp being held at Camp Kanga and hosted by Whitsunday Lions Club, just out of Proserpine.

The group has been in the region for two weeks and departed on Sunday.

For more information on the camp check out page 19.

Why did you decide to come to the Whitsundays on this camp?

My father and grandfather were both Lions and encouraged me to join. I have a four month holiday from school at the moment so it was perfect timing.

What is your favourite part of the Whitsundays so far?

I love the reef, I've been snorkelling, paddling, jetsking and out with Ocean Rafting. It was incredible. I've really enjoyed all the other activities at camp as well.

What is the best part of camp?

All the friends I have made from all over the world. The competitions between teams has been great fun.

What's something weird Australians do compared to your home country?

Australians shorten everything, all their slang, they even shorten my name. Back home I am never called Max haha, always Maxime.

It was a bit hard to understand Australian accents at first but after two weeks I am fine now. I have studied English for four years.

What's some advice you would give fellow travellers visiting the Whitsundays?

Don't miss out. If you are given the opportunity to do something then just do it.