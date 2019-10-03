Believe: sexual assault victims encouraged to speak

SPEAK UP: Whitsunday Counselling and Support's Kym Corrigan, Charlotte Jones, Wayne Horwood, Felicity Hutchison and (back) Vise Atey are encouraging sexual assault victims to speak up during Sexual Violence Awareness Month.

SPEAK UP: Whitsunday Counselling and Support's Kym Corrigan, Charlotte Jones, Wayne Horwood, Felicity Hutchison and (back) Vise Atey are encouraging sexual assault victims to speak up during Sexual Violence Awareness Month. Shannen McDonald

A CHALLENGE many sexual violence victims face is opening up and talking about their experience.

Progress has been made towards encouraging victims to speak about what they have been through, but it is believed many sexual assaults still go unreported.

October is Sexual Violence Awareness Month, which is aimed at supporting the survivors of sexual violence and letting them know that there is someone waiting to listen and believe when they are willing to share.

With one in five women over the age of 15 , and one in 20 men experiencing sexual assault, combined with a 90 per cent chance women with an intellectual disability have been assaulted, everyone knows someone who has been sexually assaulted - whether they know it or not.

Kissun Clinics Cannonvale APT private counsellor Mandy Coles said there are many reasons why a victim may be hesitant to share their experience, saying it can be different for each person.

"Often people, men and women, don't come forward due to these reasons: scrutiny, legalities, shame and fear of negative attention or being blamed are unfortunately the myths creating the silencing,” Mrs Coles said.

Hope, however remains high in the Whitsundays as both Mrs Coles and the Whitsunday Counselling and Support continue to welcome and encourage victims to speak up.

Whitsunday Counselling and Support chief executive officer Wayne Horwood said it is important to remember victims will never be forced or persuaded to report their assault to police if they do decide to talk.

"Our services are here to support the victims - we know they may feel like their control has been lost and their trust in people may be broken but we can start by being here to listen and being ready to believe their stories,” Mr Horwood said.

This month also coincides with the launch of Australia's first Start by Believing campaign hosted by the Gold Coast Centre Against Sexual Violence.

Mrs Coles said as talking about sexual assault become more prevalent in the media through the like of the #metoo campaign and the rise of education programs in schools, changes are occurring in societies perception and understanding of the issue.

"I hope with more community investigations, education and awareness in the media...more people will come forward, creating social change and I believe this is starting to happen already,” she said.

"As a practitioner, mother and a Whitsundays community member, I have always worked with and provided support and education for community member, victims and perpetrators and have encouraged this positive change.”