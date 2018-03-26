Menu
Login
Lifestyle

Belly egg for Easter holiday due date

Tessie Owens could give birth at Easter, and she and son Hunta Owens are pretty egg-cited.
Tessie Owens could give birth at Easter, and she and son Hunta Owens are pretty egg-cited. Jess Reichelt
Madura Mccormack
by

THERE is a chance Tessie Owens' third bub will be born at Easter time.

So her friend Terri-Lee Reedman, a professional face painter for kids parties turned belly-painting enthusiast, decided they would celebrate by making Ms Owen's egg-shaped belly as festive as possible.

"We're all putting dibs on Tessie giving birth on Easter," Ms Reedman said.

"It was really special because she could feel the baby moving as I gently dotted the egg."

Ms Reedman has painted 10 bellies so far.

Topics:  business easter egg face painting painting

Mackay Daily Mercury

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Brahmans out do Magpies in thriller

Brahmans out do Magpies in thriller

New man in the captain/coach role, Sam Key, said the Brahmans started the match very positively and were a little bit lucky to pull off the win.

Sea Eagles swoop to take out AFL pre-season carnival

Five wins form five matches saw the Whitsunday Sea Eagles totally dominate the Mackay AFL pre-season carnival at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday.

Sea Eagles swoop to take out Mackay AFL pre-season carnival.

'All the people want is a better road' at Hamilton Plains

Jason Costigan MP wants to know why the State Government has not released a promised "business case” on the on-going flooding problem at Hamilton Plains.

'All the people want is a better road' at Hamilton Plains.

Funding for new Whitsunday tourism projects announced

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones announced $2 million dollars of funding for Whitsunday tourism projects; on a visit to the region.

$2 million dollars to fund Whitsunday tourism projects.

Local Partners