Beloved tradition back in Proserpine after 25yr hiatus

The Show Ball is being brought back to Proserpine and a committee is working to plan the May 15 event. Photo: File

After a two-decade hiatus, a beloved tradition is returning to Proserpine as planning is well under way to revive the Show Ball.

A committee has been formed and member Meghan Wilson said proceeds from the event would be pumped back into the Proserpine Show Society.

Miss Wilson grew up in Proserpine but lived in Brisbane for the past three years and attended many balls and events.

She was inspired to get behind the revitalisation of the Show Ball when she moved back to the region for work and noticed a lack of large events for young adults and older generations.

"I contacted the Show Society and they have been trying to get it up and running for years," Miss Wilson said.

"They haven't had anyone who had the interest."

Miss Wilson said she understood it had been about 25 years since the last Show Ball and while the Harvest Queen tradition won't be included in this year's revamped version, she was looking forward to getting the event back up and running.

"We think it's such an amazing tradition and we want to bring it back," she said.

"We're hoping it takes off this year and it puts it into motion and we can build on it."

A committee has been formed with India Lade, Grace MacDonald, Georgia Camm and Brooklyn Lade joining Miss Wilson to plan the May 15 event.

A big marquee will be put up for the black tie, country-themed ball and canapes will be served along with drinks and entertainment.

Buses will be available for transport and revellers will be able to camp at the Proserpine Showgrounds overnight.

The Show Ball is returning to Proserpine after a break of about 25 years. Photo: File

Breakfast will be sold in the morning, with proceeds going to the Show Society to help pay for upkeep such as rebuilding the cattle yards and other works.

Miss Wilson said there would also be other fundraising efforts, including an auction, raffle and can collection.

"I think it's a great way to bring the community together especially after a tough year with COVID," she said.

"I think a lot of people here haven't really experienced a lot of things like this, like a black tie event.

"It's a great way to celebrate the town."

Tickets go on sale through Eventbrite this week and will be $140 including six-hour drinks package, food and entertainment.

Keep an eye on the Show Ball Facebook event for details or email any questions through to proserpineshowball@gmail.com

Show Whitsunday is scheduled to take place across June 18 and 19 this year.