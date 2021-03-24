Menu
Alleged killer Ben Hoffmann will not face a murder trial next week after his legal team made a last minute application in the Supreme Court
Crime

Ben Hoffmann murder trial delayed by six months

by Jason Walls
24th Mar 2021 12:40 PM
ALLEGED Darwin shooter Ben Hoffmann will not face trial for another five months after his legal team requested more time for him to read the brief of evidence against him.

Hoffmann was due to stand trial in the Supreme Court on four counts of murder starting this Monday before his lawyer, Jon Tippett QC, successfully applied for a last minute adjournment on Wednesday.

Mr Tippett said Hoffmann had been on the phone to him as often as twice a day wanting to discuss the case after having only received the final brief six days ago.

"He instructs me that he has not had a proper opportunity to read and take into account all matters in the brief and he is therefore at a disadvantage," he said.

"He tells me that he's been unable to read the whole of the brief but he's been making his way through it and there are matters that concern him."

Chief Justice Michael Grant accepted the interests of a fair trial required that Hoffmann have a chance to get across the case against him and "reluctantly" adjourned the trial until September 20.

Originally published as Ben Hoffmann murder trial delayed by six months

