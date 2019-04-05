Benji and the Saltwater Sound System to play 'intimate' gig

MUSOS: Benji and the Saltwater Sound System will be front and centre at an intimate April gig.

NEW South Wales duo Benji and the Saltwater Sound System have been announced as the latest act to feature in an intimate house concert ahead of Wintermoon Festival.

The recently restored Chai House will open on April 13 giving fans and newcomers an opportunity to listen to live music in intimate surroundings, at the festival site near Calen.

Benji and the SSS are fresh off the stage of Woodford, the National Folk Festival, Summer Sounds, Granite Town and the Sydney Blues Festival to name a few festival appearances.

The blues squad boasts a fusion of pacific flavours with the raw sounds of the Australian East Coast.

Add poignant lyrics and skillfuly blurred genres and you have a sonic snapshot of the current South Coast NSW coastal lifestyle.

Mackay musician Jade Fiyen has been announced as the supporting act for the blues group bringing a dynamic indie folk/alternative flavour to the festival taster.

Known for the sheer quality of her voice, Jade will be bringing the eclectic tones of her ukulele to the rural venue.

The evening will kick off at 6pm with a shared dinner of pizza and salad, included in the ticket price, before the concert begins at 7pm.

Overnight camping is available at the creek side camp ground.

For ticket bookings, head to the Wintermoon Festival website or call Patrick Burke on 0415 645 206.

Tickets will also be available at the door.

LIVE MUSIC:

- WHEN: April 13 from 6pm

- WHERE: Wintermoon Festival site, Calen Mount Charlton Rd, Camerons Pocket

- COST: $25 per adult including dinner, $10 per person for overnight camping