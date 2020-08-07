Health minister says he’s been left “disappointed” by the actions of Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett after he was caught breaching the NRL’s strict COVID rules.

Queensland's Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles has hit out at Rabbitoh's coach Wayne Bennett after he was sprung breaking the NRL's beefed-up COVID rules preventing players, coaches and officials attending pubs and restaurants.

The NRL ordered Bennett and Dragons star Paul Vaughan into a 14-day "COVID hold" following separate incidents.

Mr Bennett confirmed he had lunch on Wednesday at the popular Leichhardt Italian restaurant Grappa with a woman, believed to be his partner.

Mr Bennett has been banned from tonight's clash against the Broncos and sidelined for two weeks after breaching the code's strict biosecurity rules.

Wayne Bennett was caught out dining at Grappa restaurant in Leichhardt. Picture: Supplied

Mr Miles said it was incredibly important that people follow the COVID rules in the NRL.

The rules that apply to people in the NRL and associated with the NRL were developed by the NRL," he said.

"They were endorsed by our Chief Health Officer and it's incredibly important that people comply with them and that they are enforced.

"And that is precisely what has happened here.

"It's disappointing to see a leader like Wayne Bennett contravene these rules."

Mr Miles said Mr Bennett should have "understood what was at stake".

"He has put his team at risk, his team's ongoing participation in the competition at risk, even the ongoing competition at risk," he said.

"That's what's at stake here and none of us want to see that."

Originally published as Bennett breach slammed: 'He's put the competition at risk'