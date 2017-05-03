Ben's back on track

FIVE years ago, Ben Wardroper had an accident that would change his life forever - but today he is happily planning his 30th birthday celebration and wedding.

On November 15, 2012, the former Whitsunday local was paralysed from the waist down at just 23 years old after a work site accident in London.

A carpenter by trade, he had been working on a construction site in Battersea in London when he fell through a roof covered with plastic.

"All I know is that I walked over a hole that I didn't know was there. There were no warning signs anywhere near it and I don't remember anything after that. I learnt about what happened afterwards when I was in hospital after waking up from surgery. I had knocked myself out in the fall,” he said.

For outgoing, rugby-loving Ben, the accident had a profound effect on his psychological state.

He had been dating his Dutch girlfriend Richa Weusthof for little more than a month and was due to fly to the Netherlands to meet her family the weekend after his accident.

Ben's next big obstacle was his compensation claim that, after more than three years, was finally settled in February last year.

But fast forward to today and as Ben plans his 30th birthday next year, he's also planning his wedding to Richa.

Engaged couple Ben Wardroper and Richa Weusthof. Contributed

Richa moved to Australia to be with Ben soon after he returned home, eventually settling in Townsville.

The engaged couple has since built a fully adapted, wheelchair-friendly property which they designed together.

"We've designed the house exactly how we want it and it means I can be as independent as I can,” Ben said.

"Richa is settling into Australian life well. She did find a lot of cultural differences but is loving her new Aussie lifestyle.

"She has a job she loves and I think that has made the transition a little easier.”