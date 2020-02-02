Bentley claims breakthrough win at Bathurst 12 Hour

Maxime Soulet, of the Bentley team, makes his way around the mountain.

Maxime Soulet, of the Bentley team, makes his way around the mountain.

MOTORSPORT: The British left the European Union earlier this week and now they have conquered the mountain.

Bentley claimed yesterday's Bathurst 12 Hour with the combination of Maxime Soulet, Jules Gounon and Jordan Pepper winning.

It is the first time the manufacturer has won at Mount Panorama and it is the first success for each of the drivers at Bathurst.

The trio in the early hours of the day worked their way from 11th to the top before dominating the final few hours.

It won by almost a minute over the 60 McLaren of Tom Blomqvist, Ben Barnicoat and Alvaro Parente rounded out the podium.

The drivers make their way through the Bathurst course.

There was late drama as well with the 999 Mercedes of Maximilian Buhk, Raffaele Marciello and Felipe Fraga finishing second over the line.

But a late penalty for not stopping the engine after a late pit stop following a puncture in the final 30 minutes of the race moved the team from second to sixth.

The demotion moved Supercars drivers Shane Van Gisbergen and Jamie Whincup to third and the podium with Maximilian Goetz in the 888 Mercedes.